15 killed in accident at cracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar

10 in critical state, says Virudhunagar Collector

In one of the worst fireworks accidents in recent times, 15 workers were killed and 33 injured in an explosion that ripped through Sree Mariyammal Fireworks near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

“Fifteen workers have died, while 10 others are in a critical state,” said Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, who visited the accident spot and hospitals.

Nine workers of a fireworks unit in Vembakottai in #Virudhunagar district were killed in a fire accident today afternoon.

Video credit: Special Arrangement pic.twitter.com/ZKHWm6br5z — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) February 12, 2021

While 10 of them sustained 100% burns, at least eight suffered 60% to 90% burns, said Joint Director (Health Services) R. Manoharan.

The bodies and the injured were kept at Sattur and Sivakasi government hospitals.

Some of them were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Though the cause of the accident was under investigation, the Collector said it was suspected that one of the workers had negligently handled the chemical-filled fireworks that triggered a series of blasts.

“Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation officials are investigating,” he said. Controller of Explosives K. Pandey, along with Deputy Controllers of Explosives Nitin Goel and Amit Goel, conducted the preliminary inspection at the site.

The accident occurred at 1.30 p.m. at the unit in Achchankulam under the Ezhayirampannai police station limits. Video footage of the accident circulated on social media shows fire crackers bursting and smoke going up from a distance, for a long while.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to wait for long to enter the unit as the chemicals inside the factory kept bursting, according to Virudhunagar District Fire Officer K. Ganesan.

PM announces ₹2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the accident, offering condolences, and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the accident. An amount of ₹50,000 would be given to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“As the summer is approaching and when the temperature would be high, I request all those involved in cracker-making industries to exercise caution,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement. He also instructed District Collectors concerned to visit the cracker-making units at regular intervals to ensure that safety parameters are met. He announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh to those who suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he was shocked and grieved to hear about the fire accident.