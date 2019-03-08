Many districts in the grip of a heat wave

It is not even April and many districts in the State are in the grip of oppressive heat. On Thursday, temperatures in Madurai and Karur districts touched 41 degree Celsius.

Salem was almost as hot at 40.8 degree Celsius. Tiruchi and Dharmapuri at 40 degree Celsius were not far behind. Chennai too experienced sweltering heat with Meenambakkam touching 36.9 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal. Nungambakkam recorded 34.9 degree Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. Other districts such as Vellore and Coimbatore recorded 39.4 and 36.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Officials of the Meteorological Department expect the temperature to fall by two to three degrees Celsius on Friday. There could be also be thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning in isolated places in the State.

Aa far as Chennai is concerned, there could be some relief as the sky may be partly cloudy in the coming few days and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.