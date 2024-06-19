At least six people including a woman died after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 40 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of them, seven have been referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Officials said that the cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem reports were ready.

The deaths were reported from Karunapuram, within the limits of the Kallakurichi town police station. According to sources, the victims, mostly daily wage labourers and load men, had reportedly purchased the brew, suspected to be illicit liquor, from a vendor in Karunapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had consumed it on June 18 (Tuesday) and started experiencing symptoms, including loss of breath, blurred vision and giddiness and repeated bouts of diarrhoea. Three of the victims were identified as R. Suresh, 40; M. Selvam and M. Arrumugham died early on June 19 (Wednesday) at their homes. Three other victims were identified as S. Vadivukarasi, C. Kandan and P. Jagadeesan. The remaining, who started experiencing symptoms, were rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.

The blood samples of all the patients admitted in the hospital have been taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Villupuram for detailed examination. A team of doctors is treating them and their condition is said to be stable.

A special team of doctors from Villupuram and Salem Government Medical Colleges are on the way, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agathiyan, a resident of Karunapuram said that he had brought his father Sivakumar to the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital this morning after he was found lying motionless on the bed at their house.

However, the hospital staff failed to provide any timely treatment for over two hours, patients’ relatives claimed. “My father started complaining of blurred vision and nausea and I immediately took him to a private hospital. His blood sample was taken and the doctors confirmed it to be a case of methanol poisoning,” he said.

“My father came home drunk last night and complained of blurred vision, abdominal pain and vomiting this morning. When he was unable to bear the pain I admitted him in the hospital,” Sakthi, son of Murugan, another patient said. Huge crowds of anxious attendants and victims thronged the Emergency block as a huge flow of patients were brought in stretchers to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said that preliminary investigations revealed that those admitted were affected due to methanol poisoning.

Earlier, District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath visited those admitted in the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters that Praveen, one of the victims who died, had been admitted to the medical college and hospital for stomach pain and was discharged just yesterday. Another victim died due to seizures, the Collector said, claiming that all the three deaths were not due to consumption of liquor and were not reported in the hospital.

CB-CID probe ordered; Collector transferred, SP suspended

In the wake of the deaths, the Tamil Nadu Government on June 19 transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. The government has confirmed that five lives were lost so far. There were reports about the toll being higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the State Government said M.S. Prasanth has been appointed as new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new SP.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin transferred the case to the CB-CID and deputed Highways Minister E.V. Velu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanain to Kallakurichi to make necessary arrangements for treatment of 26 persons who had consumed spurious liquor. The police arrested Govindaraj alias Kannukutty who sold the liquor and a forensic analysis confirmed the presence of methanol in the liquor, an official release said.

The government said all the victims were from Karunapuram Colony in Kallakurichi taluk and they had consumed spurious liquor sold in sachets. They complained of stomach ache, irritation in the eyes and vomiting and were admitted in Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital.

The government has sent a four-member medical team to Kallakurichi to treat the victims and 18 persons have been sent to JIPMER in Puducherry. Doctors from Salem and Tiruvannamalai have rushed to Kallakurichi and 12 ambulances have been kept ready.

The state government also suspended DSP Tamilselvan in-charge-of prohibition and Manoj, DSP, Tirukovilur and other officers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced the transfer of investigation into the illicit liquor deaths in Kallakurichi to the Crime Branch-CID.

The CM also announced the suspension of Prohibition Enforcement Wing DSP, Kallakurichi and Tirukovilur PEW Inspectors kavitha and Pandiselvi, Tirukovilur SI Barathy, Inspector Anand, Sub-Inspector Vishwachandran, Writer Baskaran and SSI Manoj

The police also arrested Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, 49 for supplying the brew. About 200 litres of the brew was seized from him. Samples of the brew sent to Forensic science laboratory in Villupuram revealed the presence of methanol.

According to a press release, the victims are suspected to have consumed illicit arrack sold in sachets. They succumbed in the medical college and hospital

Over 40 victims admitted in medical college and hospital. Of them 18 referred to Jipmer in Puducherry and six to Salem medical college and hospital

All required medicines have been sent from Villupuram, Salem and Tiruvannamalai medical college and hospitals to Kallakurichi.

(with inputs from B. Kolappan)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.