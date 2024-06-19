At least 3 die in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi after consuming suspected spurious liquor

At least three people died after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 19, 2024.

Over 30 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of them, seven have been referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Officials said that the cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem reports were ready.

The deaths were reported from Karunapuram, within the limits of the Kallakurichi town police station. According to sources, the victims, mostly daily wage labourers and load men, had reportedly purchased the brew, suspected to be illicit liquor, from a vendor in Karunapuram.

They had consumed it on June 18 (Tuesday) and started experiencing symptoms, including loss of breath, blurred vision and giddiness and repeated bouts of diarrhoea. Three of the victims identified as Suresh, 40; Praveen, 29; and Sekar, 59, died early on June 19 (Wednesday) at their homes. The remaining, who started experiencing symptoms, were rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath visited those admitted in the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters that Praveen, one of the victims who died, had been admitted to the medical college and hospital for stomach pain and was discharged just yesterday. Another victim died due to seizures, the Collector said, claiming that all the three deaths were not due to consumption of liquor and were not reported in the hospital.

The blood samples of all the patients admitted in the hospital have been taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Villupuram for detailed examination. A team of doctors is treating them and their condition is said to be stable.

A special team of doctors from Villupuram and Salem Government Medical Colleges are on the way, he added.

Agathiyan, a resident of Karunapuram said that he had brought his father Sivakumar to the Kallakurichi medical college and hospital this morning after he was found lying motionless on the bed at their house.

However, the hospital staff failed to provide any timely treatment for over two hours, patients’ relatives claimed. “My father started complaining of blurred vision and nausea and I immediately took him to a private hospital. His blood sample was taken and the doctors confirmed it to be a case of methanol poisoning,” he said.

“My father came home drunk last night and complained of blurred vision, abdominal pain and vomiting this morning. When he was unable to bear the pain I admitted him in the hospital,” Sakthi, son of Murugan, another patient said. Huge crowds of anxious attendants and victims thronged the Emergency block as a huge flow of patients were brought in stretchers to the hospital.

An official said that preliminary investigations revealed that those admitted were affected due to methanol poisoning.