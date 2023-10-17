October 17, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

In a major fire accident reported in two different locations in Virudhunagar district, at least eight persons were killed on the spot after the crackers went off accidentally around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that in the first incident, the accident occurred at a fireworks unit in Rengapalayam near Srivilliputtur. A fire and rescue service official, who was supervising the operation, said that the workers were engaged in testing the crackers before packing them.

Probably, they may have burst them and in the process it may have led to fatal accident. The number of people caught in the room, where the packing was being done, was not known yet. “The death toll is likely to go up,” he feared.

Second accident

In the second incident reported in Kichanayakanpatti village, in Sivakasi, a worker identified as Vembu (35) died on the spot after a fire broke out. Two more women workers were rushed with burns to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasaperumal visited the spot. Further investigation was on.

Speaking to The Hindu, a manufacturer, who is also a member of the TN Fireworks & Amorces Manufacturers’ Association said that the production process in all the recognised units are over. With just three weeks for Deepavali festival, in some units, packing may be underway for despatch.

A revenue official in Virudhunagar district said that they were ascertaining whether the unit had licence and the real cause of the accident was being investigated.

