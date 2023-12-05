Many areas in north Chennai inundated, residents lament lack of aid

December 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many parts of north Chennai were inundated following intense downpours till Monday night.

The arterial Perambur Barracks Road and its adjoining lanes were heavily flooded. A resident said there was water above waist level on Perambur Barracks Road. The adjoining A.P. Road, another important stretch connecting Choolai and Pattalam, was also waterlogged. Choolai High Road and its interior lanes, such as Sami Pillai Street, Venkatachalam Street, and T.K. Mudali Street, as well as parts of Pulianthope, Demellows Road, and Sydenhams Road, were inundated. Water drained very slowly in many of these areas.

Residents of Boja Raja Nagar, Pencil Factory, Korukkupet, said water had entered their homes, forcing them out. “Our houses have been inundated, and no one has come to help us. Some of us even moved to elevated areas along the railway track,” said one of the residents.

Abdul, a resident of Kargil Nagar, said houses in the locality were also inundated. “No boats were deployed for evacuation till afternoon. So, we started to walk from Kargil Nagar to areas, such as Sathyamurthy Nagar and Jothi Nagar. A pregnant woman and some elderly persons also had to walk for nearly 3 km,” he said.

Parts of Periamet, particularly Raja Muthiah Road, were flooded. Areas in and around Basin Bridge, including North Wall Road in Mint, Padavattamman Koil Street in Kondithope, Moolakothalam, and Cochrane Basin Road, had waterlogging. Sathyamurthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi and Harinarayanapuram in Korukkupet were also flooded.

Residents said there was waterlogging in areas including Kannagi Nagar, Karumari Amman Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, M.G.R. Nagar, Sathya Nagar, and Karanesan Nagar. The Manali-Ernavur Bridge was also flooded and residents and road users said oil was found to be mixed in the water.

In the morning, four buses carrying conservancy workers from Coimbatore brought in for flood-relief work were stranded on Perambur Barracks Road as the vehicle crew did not know the location of the school where they had to be dropped. The workers said they were not given anything to eat in the morning. They left Coimbatore around 6 p.m. on Monday and reached Chennai around 5 a.m. the next day.