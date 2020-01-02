Manual workers’ daughter emerges victorious

Her sheer determination to join the government administrative services coupled with sincere efforts for preparation of Group I examination helped K. Mahalakshmi,25, daughter of fireworks employees, come out with flying colours in the competitive examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission.

A studious girl since her childhood, Ms. Mahalakshmi has managed to clear the top competitive examination of the State not only in her very second attempt, but has also secured the fourth rank.

But for her resolve and unparalleled support from family members, Ms. Mahalakshmi too would have ended up as a labourer. Her father, S. Karuppasamy (70), and mother, K. Rajeswari (65), make paper cones and tubes meant for flowerpots and aerial crackers at their home in Tiruthangal.

The family’s economic condition did not give her elder brother the luxury of continuing his studies after 10th.

He works in a TASMAC liquor shop. But securing school first rank in 10th and 12th public examination gave her parents a ray of hope. Thus, they secured an educational loan and made her an engineering graduate in Biotechnology.

“My dream was always to get into government service, that too in administrative cadre. And ever since I got my degree in 2015, I have been preparing for it,” she said.

“A tutor, Ponvalli, at a centre giving coaching for competitive examinations in Satchiyapuram, offered me a seat for free. She took special care for my preparation,” said Ms. Mahalakshmi.

She also took classes at the coaching centre that helped her to financially support herself. During leisure time, she helped her parents in making cones and tubes.

Extra effort

Group studies, reading leading newspapers and periodic revision of subjects helped her prepare for the examination.

“I came very close to getting into the Group I services in January 2019, but lost it in the interview. But, this time I made extra efforts and that paid off,” she said.

She vouches that the school textbooks of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation are the best study materials for Group I examination. “I focussed on textbooks for classes 9 to 12 and also kept a tab on previous year question papers,” she said.

Her mantra for job aspirants is self-belief. “It is not that just city-bred students can clear Group I examination. Neither does it require very great effort,” she said.