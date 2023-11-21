HamberMenu
Mansoor Ali Khan booked for remarks against Trisha

November 21, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The action was taken following an order of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women had issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

The Chennai city police have booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan.

The action was taken following an order of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

At a recent event, Mr. Khan said he and Ms. Trisha didn’t share any screen space in the film Leo. He also made “disrespectful” remarks about her. Besides Ms. Trisha, several other celebrities, including actor Kushboo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and singer Chinmayi, condemned his remarks.

Sources said the Thousand Lights All-Women Police booked Mr. Khan under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

