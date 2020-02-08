Tamil Nadu

Man’s absence from work triggers suspicion

Suspicion arose when the office assistant attached to registration department did not report for duty in Ambur.

According to Ambur Sub Registrar office sources, an office assistant has been absent since January 31 without applying for leave. This has sparked speculation about his involvement in the TNPSC scam.

The police have arrested a few persons in this connection.

They had obtained their job orders by fraudulent methods.

In these circumstances, the absence of the office assistant raised suspicion. Besides, his mobile phone also remained ‘switched off’, an officer from Ambur Sub-Registrar office pointed out.

His unauthorised absence has been reported to the senior officials, he added.

