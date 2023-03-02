HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manoj Pandian moves Madras HC challenging AIADMK’s July 11 general council resolutions

The council had expelled former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party besides appointing Edappadi K. Palaniswami as interim general secretary

March 02, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S.
The suit along with an application for interim relief have been listed for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday.

The suit along with an application for interim relief have been listed for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday. | Photo Credit: File Photo

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) expelled leader P.H. Manoj Pandian has filed a civil suit in the Madras High Court challenging the party’s July 11, 2022 general council resolutions which expelled former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam along with his supporters and appointed the other former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as interim general secretary.

The suit along with an application for interim relief have been listed for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday. The July 11 general council had adopted a resolution abolishing the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator that were held by the two former Chief Ministers until there arose a factional dispute between them over party leadership.

The council decided to return back to unitary leadership by reviving the post of general secretary and stated that elections for the post must be conducted within four months. Till then, it appointed Mr. Palaniswami as interim general secretary after expelling Mr. Panneerselvam and his three supporters R. Vaithilingam, the present litigant Mr. Pandian and J.C.D. Prabhakar.

Now challenging his expulsion as well as other resolutions passed at the party’s July 11 general council meet, Mr. Pandian, an incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Alangulam constituency, had made AIADMK, the party’s general council, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami as respondents to his civil suit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.