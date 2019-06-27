Tamil Nadu

Manmohan Singh’s election to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu unlikely

Congress high command has not made any efforts to approach DMK leadership to take the proposal forward.

The chance of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu is more or less ruled out as the Congress high command has not made any efforts to approach the DMK leadership to take the proposal forward.

The DMK is said to have decided to nominate former Additional Advocate-General P. Wilson and LPF leader Shanmugam to the Rajya Sabha, besides allotting one seat to MDMK general secretary Vaiko. Though senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel spoke to DMK president M.K. Stalin a week ago, there was no follow-up.

“There is no word from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. They could have sent an emissary to meet our leader,” a DMK source said.

Some civil society organisations requested the DMK to nominate former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam to the Rajya Sabha. Bishop Ezra Sargunam met Mr. Stalin with the recommendation. But Mr. Stalin is learnt to have said that he could not nominate someone who is not a party member.

