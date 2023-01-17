Manjuvirattu spectator gored to death in Pudukottai

January 17, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 50-year-old spectator was gored to death during a manjuvirattu event held at K. Rayavaram near here on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The victim was identified as Ganesan of Puduvayal in Sivaganga district. He had come to the village along with a group of his friends to witness the manjuvirattu held as part of the Pongal celebrations.

According to sources, a ferocious bull that was released into the arena during the event gored him when he was watching it. A critically injured Ganesan died on the way to a hospital in Pudukottai.

Lack of security arrangements was said to have claimed the life of Ganesan. The manjuvirattu was reportedly held in an unorganised manner. The bulls were released at free will of the owners. More than 300 bulls brought from different parts of Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Dindigul released during the event.

Law Minister S. Regupathy had inaugurated the event in the morning.

