Manjolai issue: Tamil Nadu government announces assistance package for estate workers

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, July 28, 2024 announced an assistance package to Manjolai estate workers, as the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) managing the Manjolai tea estate in Tirunelveli district is winding up its operations by announcing a voluntary retirement scheme for its workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The package aims to rehabilitate the tea estate workers by providing housing facilities and to provide training and skilling for future employment opportunities. Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced the features of the assistance package on Sunday.

According to a report submitted by the BBTC to Tamil Nadu government’s Labour Welfare Department, except for 23 workers who are set to retire in September, a total of 536 workers have signed in the agreement opting for voluntary retirement. They also received 25% of the ex-gratia for opting for voluntary retirement, it has informed the TN government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steps would be taken through the Labour Welfare Department to get the workers the remaining 75% of the ex-gratia due to workers from the company, their monthly pension as per the rules and all legal entitlements,” an official release said.

About 418 workers from 389 families submitted pleas to special committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government. While 266 expressed interest to work in Tirunelveli district, 76 wanted to relocate to Tenkasi district, 49 in Thoothukudi district and 18 in other districts. Nine of them wanted to relocate to other States, the release said.

Considering this as a special case, the State government would provide free house patta in rural areas by relaxing norms and construct houses for them under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme for houseless workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government also announced allocation of housing units under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board located at Pappankulam in Ambasamudram taluk in Tirunelveli district. It would also allot houses for them in the under-construction TNUHDB units at Reddiarpatti in Tirunelveli city.

Loans would be extended under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme to those, who are under 55 years of age to start a business. The loan would include a 35% subsidy and 6% interest subsidy.

Other workers would be provided with loans up to ₹75 lakh under the New Entrepreneur-Cum-Enterprise Development Scheme which includes a 25% capital subsidy and 3% interest subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training would be provided to workers and their family members by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission. Arrangements would be made to get them employment opportunities in private sector to those, who successfully complete the training.

Interest-free loans would be extended through Aavin and Cooperation Department for acquiring cattle for setting up small milk farms. Small loans up to ₹1.5 lakh would be extended through women self help groups.

Steps would be taken to ensure that the education of students in schools is not affected. They would be admitted in schools of their choice and to admit them in government hostels on priority, it said. Special camps would be organised for workers to obtain ration cards, Aadhaar, electors photo identity cards, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.