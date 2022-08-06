Tamil Nadu

Manivasan is PWD Secretary

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 06, 2022 00:08 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:08 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the transfer of a few IAS officers.

T.S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, has been transferred to the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, replacing K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, who has been transferred to the Public Works Department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mangat Ram Sharma, Principal Secretary, Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation and Water Bodies Restoration and Management (IAMWARM), has been transferred to the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, replacing A. Karthik, who has been transferred as the Principal Secretary to the post held by Mr. Jawahar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

T. Anand, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, has been posted as Director, Adi Dravidar Welfare, replacing S. Madhumathi, who will take over the post held by Mr. Anand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...