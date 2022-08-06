Manivasan is PWD Secretary

S. Madhumathi is the managing director of SIDCO

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced the transfer of a few IAS officers.

T.S. Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, has been transferred to the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, replacing K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, who has been transferred to the Public Works Department.

Mangat Ram Sharma, Principal Secretary, Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation and Water Bodies Restoration and Management (IAMWARM), has been transferred to the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, replacing A. Karthik, who has been transferred as the Principal Secretary to the post held by Mr. Jawahar.

T. Anand, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, has been posted as Director, Adi Dravidar Welfare, replacing S. Madhumathi, who will take over the post held by Mr. Anand.