ADVERTISEMENT

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi organises protest against BJP government ‘for targeting minorities’

March 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah and party members staging a protest in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday spearheaded the party’s protest in Chennai condemning the BJP government at the Centre for targeting the minorities.

The protest was organised near the Chennai District Collector office. The party condemned the Centre’s move to shut down Maulana Azad Education Foundation. It also condemned the demolition of the house of Vakeel Hasan, one of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers.

The party also condemned the attempt to demolish minorities’ places of worship and National Investigation Agency raids and arrest of Islamic scholars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US