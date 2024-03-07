Manithaneya Makkal Katchi organises protest against BJP government ‘for targeting minorities’

March 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday spearheaded the party’s protest in Chennai condemning the BJP government at the Centre for targeting the minorities.

The protest was organised near the Chennai District Collector office. The party condemned the Centre’s move to shut down Maulana Azad Education Foundation. It also condemned the demolition of the house of Vakeel Hasan, one of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers.

The party also condemned the attempt to demolish minorities’ places of worship and National Investigation Agency raids and arrest of Islamic scholars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.