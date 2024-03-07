GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi organises protest against BJP government for targeting minorities

March 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah and party members staging a protest in Chennai on Thursday.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah and party members staging a protest in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday spearheaded the party’s protest in Chennai condemning the BJP government at the Centre for targeting the minorities.

The protest was organised near the Chennai District Collector office. The party condemned the Centre’s move to shut down Maulana Azad Education Foundation. It also condemned the demolition of the house of Vakeel Hasan, one of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers.

The party also condemned the attempt to demolish minorities’ places of worship and National Investigation Agency raids and arrest of Islamic scholars.

