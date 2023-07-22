Manipur sexual assault | TNCC to hold protest on July 26

July 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will hold a protest across all assembly constituencies in the State on July 26, condemning the Manipur government’s failure to act against the culprits involved in the sexual assault on two tribal women.

In a statement, TNCC president K S Alagiri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not prepared to give an explanation on the Manipur incident in the Parliament and is disrespecting it. The opposition is seeking for imposing President’s rule in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, TNCC’s students wing and Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress held protests in Chennai on Saturday condemning the incident and seeking dismissal of the Manipur government.