Manipur sexual assault | T.N. political party leaders deplore incident, ask for action

July 20, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday deplored the incident of sexual assault against two women in Manipur, a video clip of which had gone viral on social media platforms.

Expressing their condemnation separately, the three leaders urged the Central and State governments to bring the guilty to book. They wanted the authorities to find a lasting solution to the basic problem in the violence-hit Northeastern State.

Mr Panneerselvam also pointed out that though the incident was said to have taken place more than two months ago, it was regrettable that those responsible for the incident had not yet been arrested.