Manipur sexual assault | PMK leader Anbumani urges Centre, State to punish culprits

July 20, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - CHENNAI:

‘The entire nation should stand together and condemn these kinds of barbaric acts,’ says PMK leader Anbumani.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss U | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Pattali Makkal Katch (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday, July 20, 2023 sought for action against those involved in Manipur sexual violence.

“Deeply anguished on hearing the news about the horrific video of two tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Manipur,” he tweeted.

“”Entire Nation should stand together and condemn these kinds of barbaric acts. I strongly believe the Union and the State Governments will take all necessary steps to punish the culprits immediately,” he said.

