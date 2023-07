July 22, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK’s women wing will stage a protest against the sexual assault on two tribal women in Manipur.

The party’s deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha Member, Kanimozhi, will lead the protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on July 23, according to a party statement. On July 24, protests will be held at all district headquarters.

The statement accused the Manipur government and the BJP government at the Centre of failure to prevent such incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.