July 22, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK’s women wing will stage a protest against the sexual assault on two tribal women in Manipur.

The party’s deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha Member, Kanimozhi, will lead the protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on July 23, according to a party statement. On July 24, protests will be held at all district headquarters.

The statement accused the Manipur government and the BJP government at the Centre of failure to prevent such incidents.