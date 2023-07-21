ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur sexual assault | DMDK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi deplore incident, call for strict punishment of culprits

July 21, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Leaders of both parties urged the Centre to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

DMDK’s chief Vijayakant, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan, have deplored the incident of sexual assault against two women in Manipur, a video clip of which surfaced recently.

In a statement, Mr. Velmurugan demanded strict punishment for those involved, and called for the Central and the State government to take measures to restore peace in Manipur. He said the Union government should conduct a detailed probe into the violence.

Mr. Vijayakant, in a statement, blamed the inaction of the Centre in restoring peace in the violence-hit Northeastern State, for such incidents. He said the Centre should control the violence with the help of the army and ensure that such incidents do not take place.

