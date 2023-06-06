Manipur ethnic crisis shows adverse effects of religious polarisation: Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil

June 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Chennai

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who headed the Congress’ election war room strategy in Karnataka, said that the ethnic conflict in Manipur is an example of adverse effects of the politics of religious polarisation and demanded the BJP government in the Centre to make clear who is in charge of the law and order in Manipur – police or the army.

Speaking to the reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Senthil said the media was not allowed to report freely about the crisis and internet had been shut down. “It is possible that similar ethnic violence could unfold anywhere across India. In Manipur, 40,000 people have been displaced after losing their homes,” he charged.

“Since 2017, a religious politics has been going on in Manipur . No ethnic violence can take place without the help of the government. Today, the people of Manipur have lost trust of the government, police and the army,” he said.

The Central government had no intention to apprise the people of the country about what was happening as it only wanted to cover it up. “The BJP must state clearly how many relief camps have been set up,” he demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri slammed the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for his comments that States did not have a culture of its own and that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s travels to Japan in search of foreign investment would not bear fruit.

“His only intention seems to be to make statements against Tamil culture, Tamil Nadu government and Tamil sentiments. As far as India and Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have human resources and therefore, those with money come to Tamil Nadu to invest. European and American businesses went to China to invest because of its human resources. That’s how economies in Asia have grown,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.