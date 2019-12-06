Manickavel files memo for reappointment

Retired Inspector-General of Police A. G. Ponn Manickavel’s counsel V. Selvaraj on Thursday filed a memo before the Madras High Court seeking his reappointment as Special Officer of a special investigation team probing all idol theft cases in the State.

The memo, filed as part of advocate Elephant G. Rajendran’s writ petition in which the court had appointed him as a Special Officer hours after his retirement from government service in November last, is expected to be placed before a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu on Friday.

The retired IG last month filed a sub application, in contempt of court proceedings initiated by him against a host of top government officials for allegedly scuttling his functioning, seeking extension of his tenure as Special Officer. However, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt proceedings.

In order to overcome the legal hurdle, the IG’s counsel filed a memo in the main writ petition. Stating that The contempt proceedings were stayed on the sole ground that they ought to have been initiated before the Supreme Court and not the High Court, the counsel said. the latter could even now reappoint the Special Officer.

Accusing former Director-General of Police T.K. Rajendran and incumbent Additional Director-General of Police (Idol Wing CID) Abhay Kumar Singh of having attempted to help the accused in idol theft cases escape punishment, the counsel said, “The complainants and witnesses are being threatened by the Tamil Nadu police.”

His memo read: “There are allegations that the Additional Director-General of Police, Idol Wing, is guilty of dishonest misappropriation of public funds amounting to ₹3.5 lakh... The then DGP and ADGP virtually blocked the SIT from investigating the cases and bringing the offenders to justice.”

Further, stating that the purpose of entrusting the investigation of idol theft cases to a SIT headed by an officer independent of the State government was to ensure that the accused were brought to justice irrespective of the power and influence enjoyed by them, the counsel said, the SIT must be allowed to continue until completion of prosecution in all cases.

Contempt plea

The State government has moved a contempt of court petition before the Supreme Court accusing Mr. Manickavel of not having submitted case diaries related to idol theft cases to the ADGP despite his one year tenure as Special Officer of Idol Wing CID coming to an end on November 30.

Additional Advocate-General Balaji Srinivasan mentioned the matter on Thursday before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan who agreed to hear the matter on Monday.