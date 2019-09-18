Tamil Nadu

Manhunt on to nab killers of taxi driver

The police, investigating the murder of a 32-year-old taxi driver from MGR Nagar, have launched a manhunt to nab four suspects including a young woman who travelled in his car up to Courtallam.

The police said Naganathan took four persons from Chromepet to Courtallam on September 5. They were supposed to return in three days. The car’s owner, Sundar, lodged a complaint with the Ashok Nagar police when they did not return. He found Naganathan’s phone switched off.

The Kottampatty police in Madurai recovered Naganathan’s body and alerted the Ashok Nagar police. Family members identified the deceased. Three special teams were formed to nab the suspects.

