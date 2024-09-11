GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangrove conservation centre to be set up in Pichavaram instead of Muthupet

Published - September 11, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As tourism activities are being undertaken in Muthupet in Tiruvarur district, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to change the venue of the proposed Mangrove Conservation Centre to Pichavaram in Cuddalore district.

A G.O. in this regard was issued by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department earlier this week. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority are set to prepare and submit a detailed project report for the conservation centre at Pichavaram.

Initially, as part of the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, the government proposed in 2022 to set up Wetland Conservation Centre at Muthupet for tourism and other livelihood opportunities.

However, in July this year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority stated that the Tourism Department had proposed to undertake tourism activities in the revenue poromboke land in Muthupet in Tiruvarur district.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.