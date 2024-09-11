Mangrove conservation centre to be set up in Pichavaram instead of Muthupet

As tourism activities are being undertaken in Muthupet in Tiruvarur district, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to change the venue of the proposed Mangrove Conservation Centre to Pichavaram in Cuddalore district.

A G.O. in this regard was issued by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department earlier this week. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority are set to prepare and submit a detailed project report for the conservation centre at Pichavaram.

Initially, as part of the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, the government proposed in 2022 to set up Wetland Conservation Centre at Muthupet for tourism and other livelihood opportunities.

However, in July this year, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority stated that the Tourism Department had proposed to undertake tourism activities in the revenue poromboke land in Muthupet in Tiruvarur district.