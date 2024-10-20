ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalampettai Inspector suspended for taking bribe

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

 Inspector of Police of Mangalampettai police station in Cuddalore district is suspended for taking bribe | Photo Credit: Atstock Productions

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Disha Mittal has ordered the suspension of Chandrasekharan, Inspector of Police of Mangalampettai police station in Cuddalore district for allegedly taking a bribe for not naming a suspect in a murder case.

Police sources said the Inspector had received ₹1.50 lakh from Manimaran, son of Subramanian, a Panchayat president for not including his name in a murder case reported in June.

Following complaints that the Inspector had carried out a perfunctory investigation in the case, a team conducted an enquiry and found that the Inspector had received bribe from the suspect for not including his name in the case.

Based on the enquiry report, the DIG ordered the suspension of Inspector Chandrasekharan.

