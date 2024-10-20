GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangalampettai Inspector suspended for taking bribe

Police sources said the Inspector had received ₹1.50 lakh from Manimaran, son of Subramanian, a Panchayat president for not including his name in a murder case reported in June

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
 Inspector of Police of Mangalampettai police station in Cuddalore district is suspended for taking bribe

 Inspector of Police of Mangalampettai police station in Cuddalore district is suspended for taking bribe | Photo Credit: Atstock Productions

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Disha Mittal has ordered the suspension of Chandrasekharan, Inspector of Police of Mangalampettai police station in Cuddalore district for allegedly taking a bribe for not naming a suspect in a murder case.

Police sources said the Inspector had received ₹1.50 lakh from Manimaran, son of Subramanian, a Panchayat president for not including his name in a murder case reported in June.

Following complaints that the Inspector had carried out a perfunctory investigation in the case, a team conducted an enquiry and found that the Inspector had received bribe from the suspect for not including his name in the case.

Based on the enquiry report, the DIG ordered the suspension of Inspector Chandrasekharan.

Published - October 20, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.