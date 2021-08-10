‘Mangadu temple land to be cleaned’

CHENNAI

10 August 2021 01:33 IST

A new bus terminus planned in Mangadu, says Sekarbabu

Steps will be taken to prevent the flow of sewage into eight acres of land belonging to the Kamakshiamman temple in Mangadu on Kundrathur Main Road, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said here on Monday.

Addressing presspersons after inspecting the plot of land along with Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, he said the local body was letting out untreated sewage on to the land creating a pool of wastewater.

Steps would be taken to construct a sewage treatment plant and lines to dispose the treated sewage safely. Although plans were drawn up for the project a few years ago and the Madras High Court had directed that steps be taken to prevent the flow of sewage onto temple lands, the proposal could not be implemented for want of funds.

Fresh estimates

A consultant would be appointed to draw up fresh estimates. Tenders would be called in a couple of months for the project. After the work is completed, a bus terminus with shelter will come up on the location, the Minister added.

MLA Selvaperunthagai, HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi were present.