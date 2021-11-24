Mandatory vaccine norm takes film industry by surprise

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 01:12 IST

Members say the decision will reduce the footfall at theatres, want the government to reconsider it

The Tamil Nadu Government’s recent decision to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for people frequenting public places has taken the Tamil film industry by surprise.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, whose production house is ready for the November 25 release of Manaadu, starring Silambarasan and S.J. Suriya in the lead roles, said in a statement that the decision would keep the audience away from theatres.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Suresh said making vaccination compulsory would affect the footfall at the theatres.

Advertising

Advertising

“Annaatthe [a Rajinikanth-starrer] brought the audience back to the theatres. The Government’s decision to allow 100% theatre occupancy gave a great relief to the industry. However, at a time when vaccination has not been made compulsory, and the inoculation for those aged below 18 has not been cleared, the decision has shocked us,” he said. Mr. Suresh pointed out that students aged below 18 started going to school and other public places. “If people are sent back from theatres, they will not come back.”

Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association president Tirupur Subramanian has also written to the Chief Minister, urging him to reconsider the decision.

‘It will be ceremonial’

A leading producer rejected the claim that the decision would have a major impact on the footfall at public places. He said its implementation would largely be “ceremonial” because it would be impossible to check every person at public places.

Udeep Reddy, Managing Director, Mayajaal Multiplex, saw a silver lining, even while admitting that the decision would increase the burden on the theatres. “The customers who are visiting public places will now feel more comfortable and safe. Anyway close to 80% of the eligible population in the State have got their first dose and the rest may now have an incentive to get themselves inoculated. According to the government plan, within a month or so, almost all the population will be covered with the first dose. so the requirement would almost become redundant by January 2022,” he said.