Manapparai murukku, Cumbum panneer thratchai, Marthandam honey among 11 products from T.N. to get GI tag

March 31, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The famous Manapparai murukku, the Cumbum panneer thratchai (grapes), Marthandam honey and the Ooty varkey are among 11 products from Tamil Nadu which got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai on Friday. The other products are Manamadurai pottery, Salem sago (javvarisi), Authoor vetrilai, Negamam cotton sari, Myladi stone carvings, Thaikkal Rattan craft and the Sholavandan betel vine.

Manapparai, a town in Tamil Nadu, is known for its unique variety of murukkus, known as Manapparai murukku. It is prepared with rice flour, sesame seeds, ajwain seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida powder, which gives a flavour to this deep-fried snack. The speciality of this murukku is that it is deep fried twice to get a golden colour. The applicant to obtain GI tag for this product was Manapparai Murukku Thyarippalar.

The Marthandam Beekeepers Co-operative was the applicant for the Marthandam honey. According to details furnished by the applicants, this particular honey is 100% raw and organic and the entire process does not involve any chemicals at any stage. Even the filtration process is done naturally by storing the honey in wax-coated drums for 4-9 months. It is dark in colour, high in density and dense in taste. It does not dissolve in water easily.

The Cumbum area is an important centre for the production of Muscat grapes, known locally as panneer thratchai. The Muscat variety is popularly known as the panneer thratchai, on account of its quick growth and early maturity. The agro climate and the soil condition of the Cumbum region is very conducive for the cultivation of the variety. A unique factor is that in this Cumbum valley the panneer grapes are available and harvested all through the year as against only during January and April in the rest of India. The applicant for this product was Kaamayam Thiratchai Vivasayigal Sangam, Theni.

The Myladi stone sculptures are renowned world over for their master craftsmanship. Over the last six centuries it has been the centre of Krishnasila Art. Krishnasila is a kind of stone used in temple architecture and has been used to build massive temples, grand temple towers and elaborately carved temple gates along with idols and is available in brown, tan yellow, red, gray, pink, white and black colours. Myladi remains a traditional village. The sculptors of Myladi chisel from a single granite stone involving intricate carving to produce magnificent statues. The stone carvers are the historic descendents of the Kammalan community belonging to the Asaris group who were experts in wood carving depicting dedication and unconditional love for the divine. Later the group diversified its scope of work and the stone carvers came to be known as the Kaltachan, who as of date survive in a very small community, comprising of not more than a few families. The Myladi Stone Workers Cottage Industrial Cooperative Society Limited and Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited were the applicants for this.

GI tags have been given to 22 more products from across India. Some of the products that got GI tags include Bakhira brassware, wrought iron crafts of Dindori (Madhya Pradesh), Banaras langda aam (Mango), Jabalpur stone craft and Ladakh shingskos (wood carving). A Geographical Indication (GI) is a label that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and that have characteristics related to a particular location.