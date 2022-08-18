Manali residents complain of gas leak

After a loud noise from a fertilizer manufacturing unit, there was light odour, say residents

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 
August 18, 2022 23:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Manali woke up to a loud noise from a fertilizer manufacturing major in the area on Thursday morning. A light odour of ammonia was felt by some at the same time. The smell persisted till 8 a.m., said environment activist Nityanand Jayaraman. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet, Mr. Jayaraman said: “Explosion, Leak frm MFL; Periyar Nagar, Thiruvottiyur resident complains of light ammonia odour. A resident of Harikrishnapuram, Manali, reported a loud explosion at 6.05 a.m. at Manali Fertilisers.” 

Manali resident M. Mahalingam said leaks of ammonia were common in Manali and over the years they had affected the health of the residents. A combined plan was necessary to monitor the industries in the area to prevent gas leaks. A buffer zone must be created in between industries and residential areas.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said there was some pressure build up in a valve which had burst causing the noise. Since it was immediately rectified, the ammonia in the ambient air was not much. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, sources in the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health said the joint in the outlet meant to let out carbonate solution that results from letting carbon dioxide gas to react with liquid ammonia had burst. There was no injury or death due to this incident, which was immediately contained, the source added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
air pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app