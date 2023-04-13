ADVERTISEMENT

Manager of estate owned by Tamil Nadu Minister’s son-in-law arrested for illegal road

April 13, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Following the receipt of the information, the Nilgiris forest division registered a case against three persons, including the manager of the estate, and the drivers of the excavating equipment and road roller.

Rohan Premkumar

The illegal road that was being expanded inside a reserve forest in Eelada in Nilgiris forest division near Kil Kotagiri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The forest department has arrested the manager of a private estate that belongs to the son-in-law of a Tamil Nadu Minister, after he allegedly attempted to expand and relay and road cutting through a reserve forest in the Nilgiris forest division.

According to local activists, the management of the Medanad Estate near Kil Kotagiri in the Kotagiri Forest Range, had used heavy equipment including earth movers and road rollers to expand an existing path that cut through a reserve forest and into the estate.

Residents stated that the area was home to a variety of wildlife, including rare species of birds and mammals, while also being home to native forests.

Following the receipt of the information, the Nilgiris forest division registered a case against three persons, including the manager of the estate, identified as Balamurugan, and the drivers of the excavating equipment and road roller – Umar Farooq and Pankaj Kumar Singh, forest department officials confirmed.

When contacted, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham, said that the earth excavator and the road roller had been seized, with the three persons booked under sections of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Mr. Gowtham said the estate management had received the approval to establish a right of passage through a reserve forest many years ago measuring about nine meters. “However, the management of the estate undertook maintenance of the pathway without approval of the forest department, as a result of which a case has been registered,” said Mr. Gowtham.

However, local conservationists stated that the entire pathway had been dug up and efforts were underway to expand and to relay the road.

“This would not constitute maintenance of the pathway, but complete overhaul of it. We have documented how the surrounding slopes have been excavated with heavy equipment,” said the conservationist, adding that the owner of the estate should also be booked to deter future offenders.

“The forest department should also ensure that the pathway is returned to its former dimensions and that no more work is undertaken. Such expansions of linear road infrastructure within crucial wildlife corridors will restrict wildlife movement and lead to more chances of animals being killed by passing vehicles and also increase the chances of poaching. The local ranger officer under whose watch this offense has happened should also be held to account and departmental action should be undertaken,” said the conservationist who requested anonymity.

