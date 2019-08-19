Tamil Nadu

Man with rare condition of the oesophagus treated

more-in

A 45-year-old man, who had difficulty swallowing for over three months, was treated for his condition at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur.

Clinical tests revealed that he suffered from a rare disorder of the oesophagus called achalasia cardia.

“We gave him the option to correct his problem endosopically. He underwent Per-Oral Endoscopic Myotomy procedure,” said N.A. Rajesh, who performed the procedure under the supervision of chief surgical gastroenterologist A. Rathnaswami.

Apart from specialised equipment, it requires a skilled endoscopist, Dr. Rajesh said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 1:24:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-with-rare-condition-of-the-oesophagus-treated-srm-medical-college-hospital-and-research-centre/article29129037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY