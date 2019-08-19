Man with rare condition of the oesophagus treated

A 45-year-old man, who had difficulty swallowing for over three months, was treated for his condition at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur.

Clinical tests revealed that he suffered from a rare disorder of the oesophagus called achalasia cardia.

“We gave him the option to correct his problem endosopically. He underwent Per-Oral Endoscopic Myotomy procedure,” said N.A. Rajesh, who performed the procedure under the supervision of chief surgical gastroenterologist A. Rathnaswami.

Apart from specialised equipment, it requires a skilled endoscopist, Dr. Rajesh said.