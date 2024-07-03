GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man with rare cardiac stent infection treated in city hospital

77-year-old underwent intracoronary stent insertion after a heart attack, but contracted infection

Published - July 03, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 77-year-old man was recently treated at Apollo Hospital’s Perungudi branch for a rare cardiac infection. 

The man had recently undergone an emergency intracoronary stent insertion in a city hospital after a heart attack. Three days after the stent was implanted, he complained of fever. Since his fever did not subside, he was taken to Apollo Hospital in Perungudi.

R. Kannaiyan, general physician and Madhu Prabhu Doss, consultant cardiologist, suspected that the man could have developed infection in the intracoronary stent, eroding the coronary artery. It could also cause a rupture of the artery extending to the aorta wall, the doctors surmised. The diagnosis led M.M. Yusuf, consultant cardiac surgeon, to consider excision of the intracoronary stent.

According to him, only 76 cases of such infections have been reported across the world.  Apart from infection in the intracoronary stent, the man also had a lesion in the aorta, the main blood vessel of the heart. “Mostly such patients are not treated. The infection will erode into the main blood vessel causing a rupture as it is very close to the aorta,” he explained.

According to the doctors, a hospital with infrastructure and multidisciplinary team alone would be able to perform such rare surgeries.

 

