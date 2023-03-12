ADVERTISEMENT

Man with Parkinson’s disease undergoes deep brain simulation surgery

March 12, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Chennai has said it recently treated a 60-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease (PD ) and who was developing “off dystonia”, by using deep brain stimulation surgery to alleviate symptoms.

Vikash Agarwal, PD and DBS specialist at The Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, which recently commissioned a comprehensive Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Centre, said deep brain stimulation is a boon for patients with severe Parkinson’s disease and those taking unacceptably high doses of medicines. “The patient came to us in a state of off dystonia, a drug-resistant form of Parkinson’s disease. The team completed the 10-hour surgery and implanted the electrodes in the patient’s brain,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US