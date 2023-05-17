ADVERTISEMENT

Man with multiple myeloma treated in a city hospital

May 17, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

He underwent autologous bone marrow transplant

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 55-year-old man recently underwent bone marrow transplant for myeloma at a city hospital.

The man, a chewing tobacco user, had experienced a relapse of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells that produce infection-fighting antibodies.

In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and impair production of normal blood cells.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was offered chemotherapy and subsequently a BMT to control the spread of the disease.

M. Gopinathan, associate consultant, haemato-oncology, MGM Cancer Institute, who led the team that performed the transplant, said BMT was a curative procedure and can prolong the life span. The patient had several complications, including cervical bone fracture, decreased functioning of kidneys and dental caries. He was administered chemotherapy as the first line of treatment, followed by bone marrow transplant, Dr. Gopinathan said.

The patient was in isolation for 14 days to prevent infections and was discharged on May 5.

“Advancement in stem cell collection techniques, newer antibiotics and supportive care have improved the success rate of BMT,” he said.

Director of oncology services M.A. Raja said the patient had multiple complications that were managed sequentially to avoid deterioration.

Chief Executive Officer of MGM Healthcare Harish Manian said the hospital’s cutting-edge BMT unit was equipped to handle the patient’s pre-transplant assessments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US