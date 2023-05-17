Man with multiple myeloma treated in a city hospital

May 17, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 55-year-old man recently underwent bone marrow transplant for myeloma at a city hospital.

The man, a chewing tobacco user, had experienced a relapse of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells that produce infection-fighting antibodies.

In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and impair production of normal blood cells.

The man was offered chemotherapy and subsequently a BMT to control the spread of the disease.

M. Gopinathan, associate consultant, haemato-oncology, MGM Cancer Institute, who led the team that performed the transplant, said BMT was a curative procedure and can prolong the life span. The patient had several complications, including cervical bone fracture, decreased functioning of kidneys and dental caries. He was administered chemotherapy as the first line of treatment, followed by bone marrow transplant, Dr. Gopinathan said.

The patient was in isolation for 14 days to prevent infections and was discharged on May 5.

“Advancement in stem cell collection techniques, newer antibiotics and supportive care have improved the success rate of BMT,” he said.

Director of oncology services M.A. Raja said the patient had multiple complications that were managed sequentially to avoid deterioration.

Chief Executive Officer of MGM Healthcare Harish Manian said the hospital’s cutting-edge BMT unit was equipped to handle the patient’s pre-transplant assessments.