Man who swapped ATM card, withdrew cash nabbed

Published - October 02, 2024 12:17 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man who allegedly used to swap ATM cards and withdraw money from the accounts of gullible people in the guise of helping them.

The arrested was identified as David alias Kalaivanan of Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that he was involved in several cases of theft in ATMs.

Police said his long run came to an end after Kalaivanan swapped the debit card of one Viswanathan of Cuddalore at an ATM in Chidambaram on Sunday. Kalaivanan had swapped the ATM card on the pretext of helping Viswanathan and had withdrawn ₹7,500 from his bank account.

The complainant found out someone had withdrawn cash from his bank account. He realised his debit card had been swapped by the person who helped him at the ATM kiosk. He lodged a complaint with the Chidambaram town police who perused the CCTV footage in the kiosk and arrested Kalaivanan.

