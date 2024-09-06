ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for smearing human faeces on Namakkal school kitchen door

Updated - September 06, 2024 01:47 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The accused allegedly entered the school premises on the night of September 1, defecated near the kitchen, and smeared the faeces on the kitchen door over a grudge against two noon meal scheme workers 

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 25-year-old man who smeared human faeces on the door of a school kitchen in Namakkal district was arrested on the evening of Thursday (September 5, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of September 2, when Kartheeswari and Kamalapathi, two noon meal scheme workers at the panchayat union primary school at Erumapatti, came to the school to prepare breakfast for students, they found that the kitchen door and lock were covered in human faeces. Some obscene words were also written on the wall next to it.

Union Minister L. Murugan condemns smearing of faecal matter on walls of a school in Namakkal district

They immediately alerted the school headmaster and filed a complaint with the Erumapatti police, who registered a case under Sections 292, 296(a), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations revealed that P. Duraimurugan, who hails from the same village, allegedly committed the act. The police arrested him and remanded him in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said Duraimurugan had a grudge against the two noon meal scheme workers, and as revenge, he allegedly entered the school premises on the night of September 1, defecated near the kitchen, and smeared the faeces on the kitchen door.

The Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan warned that strict action would be taken against persons involved in such activities in public places and government offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem / school

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US