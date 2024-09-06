A 25-year-old man who smeared human faeces on the door of a school kitchen in Namakkal district was arrested on the evening of Thursday (September 5, 2024).

On the morning of September 2, when Kartheeswari and Kamalapathi, two noon meal scheme workers at the panchayat union primary school at Erumapatti, came to the school to prepare breakfast for students, they found that the kitchen door and lock were covered in human faeces. Some obscene words were also written on the wall next to it.

They immediately alerted the school headmaster and filed a complaint with the Erumapatti police, who registered a case under Sections 292, 296(a), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations revealed that P. Duraimurugan, who hails from the same village, allegedly committed the act. The police arrested him and remanded him in prison.

The police said Duraimurugan had a grudge against the two noon meal scheme workers, and as revenge, he allegedly entered the school premises on the night of September 1, defecated near the kitchen, and smeared the faeces on the kitchen door.

The Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan warned that strict action would be taken against persons involved in such activities in public places and government offices.

