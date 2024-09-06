GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for smearing human faeces on Namakkal school kitchen door

The accused allegedly entered the school premises on the night of September 1, defecated near the kitchen, and smeared the faeces on the kitchen door over a grudge against two noon meal scheme workers 

Updated - September 06, 2024 01:47 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 25-year-old man who smeared human faeces on the door of a school kitchen in Namakkal district was arrested on the evening of Thursday (September 5, 2024).

On the morning of September 2, when Kartheeswari and Kamalapathi, two noon meal scheme workers at the panchayat union primary school at Erumapatti, came to the school to prepare breakfast for students, they found that the kitchen door and lock were covered in human faeces. Some obscene words were also written on the wall next to it.

Union Minister L. Murugan condemns smearing of faecal matter on walls of a school in Namakkal district

They immediately alerted the school headmaster and filed a complaint with the Erumapatti police, who registered a case under Sections 292, 296(a), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigations revealed that P. Duraimurugan, who hails from the same village, allegedly committed the act. The police arrested him and remanded him in prison.

The police said Duraimurugan had a grudge against the two noon meal scheme workers, and as revenge, he allegedly entered the school premises on the night of September 1, defecated near the kitchen, and smeared the faeces on the kitchen door.

The Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan warned that strict action would be taken against persons involved in such activities in public places and government offices.

Published - September 06, 2024 01:29 pm IST

