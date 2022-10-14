Man who immolated himself on High Court campus belonged to a Scheduled Caste and not Scheduled Tribe, Collector tells judges

Kancheepuram Collector filed a status report before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi on Friday told the Madras High Court that a 49-year-old man who immolated himself inside the court campus on Tuesday actually belonged to a Scheduled Caste and therefore his children were denied certificates declaring them to be belonging to a Scheduled Tribe.

In a status report filed before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar, the Collector said, the deceased, K. Velmurugan of Sirumathur village in Padappai Firka of Kundrathur Taluk, actually belonged to ‘Hindu Kuravar’ and not ‘Hindu Malaikuravar’ community as claimed by him.

When the ACJ wanted to know why there was a delay in considering the request for community certificate, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran told the court that there was absolutely no delay at all and that the officials had conducted a field inspection and rejected the plea within seven days of the application.

The AAG told the court that the deceased had initially made an application in person on September 19, during the weekly grievance redressal meeting chaired by the Collector, seeking Scheduled Tribe community certificates for his son and two daughters. He was guided to make an online application from an e-seva centre.

Accordingly, online applications for the three children were made on September 20. The only supporting document that was attached for claiming Scheduled Tribe status for the children was the community certificate of a person named E. Elavarasan whom the deceased had claimed to be his brother.

However, on inquiry, the officials found that there was no blood relation between the deceased whose father’s name was Kaliyamoorthy and Mr. Elavarasan whose father’s name was Elangovan. A Revenue Inspector had conducted a field inquiry on September 23 and finally a Revenue Divisional Officer rejected the applications on September 26.

Further, on learning that Mr. Kaliyamoorthy was a native of Ramadevanallur village in Udayarpalayam Taluk of Ariyalur district, and that he had served as a teacher in a government higher secondary school in Meensuruti, a report was called for from the Ariyalur Collector who stated that his service records identified him as Hindu Kuravar, a scheduled caste.

The records gathered from an Industrial Training Institute, where the deceased had undergone a diploma course, also revealed that he belonged to ‘Hindu Kuravar’ SC. About eight families related to the father of the deceased were residing in Ramadevanallur village and all of them had obtained only ‘Hindu Kuravar’ Scheduled Caste certificates.

However, the deceased had applied for Scheduled Tribe certificates for his three children, the AAG said and pointed out that he even had the right to prefer an appeal before the Collector, in her capacity as the chairperson of the district-level vigilance committee, against the RDO’s rejection order.

In order to prove that the officials had been performing their duties diligently, he told the court that as many as 1,560 applications for Scheduled Tribe certificates were received in Kancheepuram division between January 1, 2022 and August 23, 2022 and that the certificates were issued to 1,322 applicants.

After hearing him, the judges directed the Kancheepuram District Revenue Officer to conduct a field inquiry to ascertain the community status of the deceased and submit a report before the court by October 31. The orders were passed on a suo motu writ petition taken up by the court at the instance of Justice S.M. Subramaniam.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).