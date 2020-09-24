Man who drew PM’s praise for relief work booked for usury

Madurai

24 September 2020 02:21 IST

Mohan, who had subsequently joined BJP, is absconding

C. Mohan, a hair-dresser who drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention for his social activities during the COVID-19 lockdown, has been booked for charging an exorbitant interest rate.

The police said that after the Anna Nagar police in the city booked him for criminal intimidation and under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, he had gone absconding.

According to the complainant M. Gengairajan, 50, of Anbu Nagar, he had borrowed ₹30,000 from Mohan in December 2016 and paid ₹48,000 in interest — ₹3,000 a week for four months. However, due to his poor economic condition, he could not make further payments.

In May 2017, he borrowed ₹15,000 from his brother-in-law and paid the sum to Mohan. He also handed over a cheque for ₹25,000. Thereafter, Mohan said his loan had been settled. When Mr. Gengairajan asked him to return the promissory note, Mohan said he would do so after two days. But he did not keep his word and started insisting since June that Mr. Gengairajan pay him interest for the loan.

Mr. Gengairajan also accused Mohan of bringing four persons on Sunday and threatening him. Mohan had taken a loan of ₹30,000 in the name of Mr. Gengairajan from another person, the complainant said.

After news emerged about Mohan spending ₹5 lakh on helping those affected by the lockdown, Mr. Modi appreciated him in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address to the nation. Subsequently, Mohan joined the BJP.