Man who designed ‘two leaves’ dies

Actor Pandu, 74, who starred in several Tamil films and who designed the AIADMK flag at the request of MGR, died here on Thursday.

He was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Mr. Pandu made his acting debut in the 1981 film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo and went on to essay comedy roles in hundreds of films including Kadal Meengal, Muthu, Kaadhal Kottai, Badri, Citizen, Pammal K. Samandham and Kanchana 2.

A well known artist, Mr. Pandu designed the ‘two leaves’ symbol and the flag of the AIADMK.

In a 2016 interview to The Hindu, he recalled how he had been summoned by AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, on the day of the announcement of floating the party, to design the party flag. Before the 1977 election, he was once again called by MGR to design the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol. His association with MGR, he had said, began in 1973, when he designed stickers for the actor’s film Ulagam Suttrum Valiban.

Mr. Pandu also ran a company, Capital Letters, and designed name boards for residences and offices of several members of the Tamil film fraternity.

Offering his condolences, Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin said Mr. Pandu had received a doctorate for art research and had also carved a niche for himself as a comedy actor. “His death is a huge loss for both the world of art and cinema,” he said.

In a joint statement, AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of Mr. Pandu.

The South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) said in a statement that Mr. Pandu’s death was a loss to the acting community.