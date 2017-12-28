Man, who claims to be Dhanush’s father, appeals to Rajinikanth

R. Kathiresan from Melur near here, whose case that he and his wife were the biological parents of actor Dhanush was quashed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in April, has now appealed to actor Rajinikanth to unite his family with Mr. Dhanush.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that he saw Mr. Rajinikanth, who was meeting his fans in Chennai, advising them to give utmost importance in life to their parents and respect them.

“I have great respect for Mr. Rajinikanth. He is a pious man. So, I request him to advise his son-in-law (Mr. Dhanush) to at least come and meet us once,” he said, adding that his wife K. Meenakshi was now ill and hospitalised.

Stating that they were not after money, he said that he just wanted his ‘son’ to visit them and show affection.

When asked how he continued to claim that Mr. Dhanush was his son when the court had already dismissed his case, he said that his son Kalaiselvan (the name he allegedly gave to Mr. Dhanush at birth) and his family knew in their heart of hearts that he and his wife were the actual parents.