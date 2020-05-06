Man who called for a separate State of Tamil Nadu gets bail

Madurai The Ramanathapuram District Court has granted bail to a man who was booked for a speech that he live streamed on Facebook, calling for an independent and separate State of Tamil Nadu.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmugasundaram granted bail with conditions to advocate G.Thirumurugan from R.S. Mangalam, also the State General Secretary of Thamizhar Katchi.

The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner had live streamed a speech on Facebook in praise of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army. He is said to have called for a separate State of Tamil Nadu, to be achieved through revolution.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the petitioner in his speech made a direct threat to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country. It was also submitted that already 14 cases were pending against him.

The petitioner claimed that he was an activist and had actively participated for various causes. He said that a false case was foisted on him with political motive as he had raised his voice against a multi crore industrial project in the district.

He said that his intention was not to threaten the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country and he had only exercised the freedom of expression that was guaranteed under the Constitution.

The PDJ took into account that witnesses were examined in the case, the mobile phone used to live stream the speech was recovered and the period of the custody. With a substantial portion of the investigation complete, no purpose would be served in keeping the petitioner behind bars, the judge said.

The court granted bail to the petitioner with the condition that he has to remain indoors and come out of his house only to buy essential commodities. He was directed to appear before the police concerned daily after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was lifted and not to tamper with evidence or witness. The petitioner was directed not to abscond during trial.

The petitioner was further directed to execute own bond for ₹20,000, appear before the Judicial Magistrate on May 21 and execute a fresh bond of ₹20,000. If the petitioner failed to comply with the conditions, then the bail order shall stand dismissed automatically, the judge said.