Man who battled COVID-19 comes forward to donate plasma

The CMC Blood Centre had an unusual visitor on Thursday. A man who battled COVID-19 has come forward to donate plasma at CMC blood centre, Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Emmanvel Ganana Zion, who recovered from COVID-19, volunteered for screening and was found fit to donate convalescent plasma.

Rev. Emmanvel expressed his gratitude to the medical team that cared for him during his stay at CMCH.

“CMC blood centre is grateful to Rev. Emmanvel for having taken this courageous step to set an example for other donors. This would set an example to COVID-19 survivors to volunteer to donate in order to help other patients in future, said Joy Mammen, Professor and Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore.