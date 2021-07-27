Man who attempted to burgle Minister Duraimurugan’s farmhouse arrested

TIRUPATTUR

Incident happened three months ago in Yelagiri

A man was arrested by the Tirupattur district police on Sunday in connection with a burglary attempt in the farmhouse of the Minister for Water Resources and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan in Yelagiri three months ago.

Police said Naveeth, a resident of Vaniyambadi, was stopped at the Perumalpettai checkpoint. As he did not have proper documents and gave vague replies, the police took him to the station. When questioned, he confessed to committing burglaries in various houses, including Mr. Duraimurugan’s farmhouse.

On April 11, a burglary attempt was made at two farmhouses in Manjakollai Pudur village on the Yelagiri Hills, one of which belongs to the Minister and the other owned by Senthil Kumar, a correspondent of a private school in Vaniyambadi. As no valuables were found, the burglars left the spot after taking away the CCTV cameras.

Subsequently, the Tirupattur Superintendent of Police formed a special team to nab the culprits. He also raised the security level of the village, especially the farmhouses on the hillock, to inspector-level surveillance. However, the burglaries continued with gold ornaments and other valuables going missing from houses in Vaniyambadi, till last month before luck ran out for Naveeth.

Police said Naveeth used to send a juvenile into houses that had high fences. He would bend the steel bars of the fences, making it easy for the juvenile to enter the houses. The police identified the juvenile, and sent him to the government correction home in the district.