Man, who attempted immolation after police seized bike, dies

A man, who attempted to end his life minutes after his two-wheeler was seized by police for violating lockdown rules in Ambur in Tirupattur district on July 12, died early on Tuesday.

The district administration is taking steps to provide a widow pension to the wife of the deceased.

On July 12, the police were conducting a vehicle check near OAR Theatre in Ambur to enforce the complete lockdown. They intercepted the vehicle of Mugilan, a resident of Anna Nagar. As he was reportedly not out for any emergency purpose, police personnel seized his vehicle and let him go.

However Mugilan went to his house and later came out, and attempted to immolate himself. The police rushed him to Ambur Government Hospital and then to CMC hospital.

Following this, P. Vijaya Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirupattur district, ordered an inquiry into the incident. A few days ago constable Chandrasekhar, who was present at the check-post at the time of the incident, was placed under suspension for violation of conduct rules

Mugilan succumbed to burns in the early hours of Tuesday. Steps are now being taken to provide a widow’s pension to Mugilan’s wife. A district administration official said the possibilities of her getting her a job are also being examined.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)